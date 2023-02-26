The Libertines frontman, Pete Doherty, delighted fans during an appearance on The Last Leg on Friday (24 February), but a terrifying ordeal that stole the show.

The singer described how he hosted two Russian artists and thought he’d been kidnapped by them after they locked him in a flat - but it was all part on an art installation.

“It was in this big brutalist-style flat and there were no windows. They filmed it all and transmitted it to the gallery”, he said.

“That was their installation, me freaking out in the flat.”

