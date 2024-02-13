Steve Wright's final farewell to Radio 2 afternoon show resurfaces after DJ's death

Steve Wright’s final farewell to the BBC Radio 2 afternoon show has resurfaced following his death.

From 1999 to 2022, the legendary DJ hosted Steve Wright in the Afternoon on weekdays from 2pm to 5pm.

His final show in that timeslot was broadcast on 30 September 2022, with Wright playing “Radio Ga Ga” by Queen as his last record.

He went on to host Sunday Love Songs, presenting solo on Sunday mornings.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everybody and anybody who has been involved in this programme over the last 23 years,” Wright told listeners during his final afternoon show.

“Most of all, personally, I want to say thank you to our dearest listeners, smashing and loyal.”

You can listen to Wright’s final sign-off from his Sunday Love Songs show here.