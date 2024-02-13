‘Ta-ra then’: Listen to Steve Wright’s final sign-off on Radio 2

Listen to Steve Wright’s final sign-off on BBC Radio 2.

The legendary DJ, who presented shows on Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than 40 years, has passed away aged 69.

His death was confirmed by his family in a statement shared on Tuesday 13 February.

Wright last appeared on Radio 2 during a pre-recorded Valentine’s Day edition of his Love Songs programme on Sunday 11 February.

“Ta-ra then,” he tells listeners, signing off for the final time.

Following news of Wright’s death, tributes have been flooding in.