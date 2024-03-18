Louis Walsh appeared to criticise his previous music acts again on Celebrity Big Brother as he admitted the most evil thing he had ever done was “inflict a lot of bad pop songs on the public.”

The former X-Factor judge, 71, made the admission on Sunday’s episode (17 March) as the housemates were given a shopping task.

It comes after Jedward branded Walsh “senile” after their former manager described the pair as “vile”.

Walsh also criticised Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, telling Sharon Osbourne: “He was such a pr***.”