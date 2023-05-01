A giant digital portrait of King Charles III has been unveiled at London’s Outernet, ahead of the coronation next weekend.

The collaboration between Children in Need and artist, Sam Barnett, is made of ‘thousands’ of tiny drawings of the monarch by children across the country.

Visitors are able to find their individual drawings among the artwork using iPads at the display.

The colourful creation is a more modern take on the portraits we’re used to seeing of His Majesty, and a final version will be auctioned off at Christie’s.

