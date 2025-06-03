Sabrina Carpenter hints at new music in teaser video clip

Sabrina Carpenter has dropped a teaser clip on her Instagram on Monday (2 June), with fans going wild with speculation that there is new music on the way.

In the vintage-inspired clip, the singer can be seen attempting to hitchhike on the side of a dirt road, dressed in a white blouse, denim shorts and silver heels.

Failing to catch a ride, the 26-year-old can be heard saying “oh boy” at the end of the otherwise silent video.

One enthusiastic fan asked: “NEW MUSIC!????????”, whilst a second added: “She’s coming for the SONG OF THE SUMMER again. What a QUEEN.”

Last year, Carpenter released her Short n’ Sweet album which featured the multi award-winning single Espresso.