Shirley Ballas gets 'muddled up' and gives wrong score on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing got off to a dramatic start when judge, Shirley Ballas, accidentally gave the wrong score to contestants, Kiss FM DJ Tyler West and his professional partner Dianne Buswell.

“I’m putting up a seven,” she said, despite the score on the screen saying six.

“OK, we just need to clarify because Shirley held up a seven. I imagine you’d prefer the seven", host Claudia Winkleman stepped in.

“I’ll take the seven. I got muddled up with my paddles. I was in a bit of a muddle," Ballas confirmed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.