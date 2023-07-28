Joe Pesci’s SNL rant against Sinead O’Connor tearing up Pope picture resurfaces

Joe Pesci’s Saturday Night Live rant against Sinead O’Connor tearing up a picture of the Pope has resurfaced following her death.

Hosting the US sketch show on 10 October 1992, the actor said he “would have given her such a smack” if he was performing on the same episode.

Pesci made the comments one week after O’Connor ripped up an image of Pope John Paul II as a form of protest against the sexual abuse of children by the Catholic Church.

“She was very lucky it wasn’t my show, because if it was my show, I would have gave her such a smack,” he said.

“I would have grabbed her by her eyebrows.”