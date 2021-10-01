Netflix reveals survival thriller Squid Game could become its biggest hit show of all time.

The Korean-language series, which sees a group of people take part in a mysterious competition where they play deadly childhood games for money, was released on September 17th and has since shot to the No. 1 spot worldwide.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said: “Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure, and there’s a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”