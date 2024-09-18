Former Strictly Come Dancing professional breaks silence on show scandal

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan has broken his silence on the scandal surrounding the popular entertainment show.

Two professionals, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, have left the show following allegations about their conduct during training.

Pernice denied accusations of “threatening and abusive behaviour,” while Di Prima said he “deeply regrets” events that took place with Zara McDermott during a rehearsal.

Former professionals James Jordan and Brendan Cole were asked their thoughts about the show when they appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (17 September).

Jordan said: “These are two isolated incidents, but if you speak to 99 percent of people that have done Strictly, they have had such amazing experiences.”