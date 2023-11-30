Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier has opened up on his younger brother’s reaction to his performance in tribute to their late mother Jade Goody.

The EastEnders actor and partner Dianne Buswell danced to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell, a song Brazier said reminded him of his mother, on last Saturday’s show (25 November).

While father Jeff Brazier has openly spoken of his pride for his son and has been seen breaking down in tears, his younger brother Freddie has been a little quieter.

Freddie, 19, was in the audience on Saturday and Bobby revealed the sweet gesture he made when he appeared on It Takes Two on Wednesday (29 November).