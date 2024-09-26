Strictly contestant JB Gill has addressed the recent backlash he has received over his previous dance experience.

The JLS boyband singer has sparked debate over whether celebrities with prior dance experience should be allowed to compete.

Appearing on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on Thursday (26 September), the 37-year-old, said the dancing he has done with his fellow boyband members is completely different to the dances he is learning now.

JB’s professional partner Amy Dowden also admitted she feels pressure following tough comments from judge Craig Revel Horwood.