Strictly Come Dancing contestant Pete Wicks cozied up to dance partner Jowita Przystal as she admitted he looked “handsome” during their latest dance.

The couple, who have been at the centre of romance rumours since the start of the competition, appeared on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on Thursday (17 October), with the professional dancer quick to praise her partner.

As the reality star sat with his arm around her, Jowita said Pete continues to get “better and better”.

As host Janette Manrara told Pete he looked “handsome” with his hair slicked back for his Quickstep in last week’s live show, Jowita was quick to agree.