Stormzy beams after taking selfie with Taylor Swift at MTV EMAs: ‘So happy’

Stormzy was delighted to catch Taylor Swift for a selfie at the MTV EMAs on Sunday night, sharing his delight with his followers after tracking down the pop icon.

The grime star took to Instagram to document his search for Swift, who scooped an impressive four awards at the ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany.

“Man’s trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift... Taylor where are you?” Stormzy posted.

He then shared videos of himself getting his make-up touched up before finally posing with Swift.

“So happy,” he wrote afterwards, with a beaming smile.

