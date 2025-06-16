Taylor Swift surprises young patients at Florida Children’s Hospital

Taylor Swift made a surprise visit to patients at a Florida children’s hospital on Thursday (12 June).

The “Fortnight” singer stopped by the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood before attending the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

In a video posted to Instagram, Taylor can be seen introducing herself to a family in a patient room.

“You guys are a gorgeous family,” she gushes.

The singer then asks the patient, Zoe, how she’s feeling before saying she’s, “so sorry for everything you’re going through.”

Taylor gifted the young fans she visited signed copies of her Eras Tour book.