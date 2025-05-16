The Chase rejects player’s ‘correct’ answer because of two-letter difference

A player on The Chase had their answer rejected over a two-letter difference on Wednesday’s (14 May) episode of the ITV quiz show.

During the final chase, host Bradley Walsh asked the contestants: “The term carjack is a blend of car and what other word."

George, 23, answered “hijacked,” but this was not accepted — the correct answer was “hijack.”

The contestants were caught by chaser Darragh Ennis with 13 seconds to spare, missing out on the jackpot.

“That was harsh,” one viewer remarked on social media. Others argued, when the episode was first released in 2023, that the answer should have been accepted.