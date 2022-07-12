The Lazarus Project is 'actually very well written'

WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy recommends The Lazarus Project from Sky Max, describing it as ‘Spooks meetsGroundhog Day’.

The drama chronicles the fortunes of protagonist George, played by Paapa Essiedu, who enters a time loop, revisiting the same six months of his life repeatedly.

Jacob singles out the performance of Essiedu as a particular highlight of the show, opining that the actor is going to ‘have a hell of a career ahead of him’.