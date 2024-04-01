Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared a heartwarming video of him performing ‘You’re Welcome’, a hit from the animated film Moana.

The former wrestler’s rendition was a special dedication to a two-year-old girl diagnosed with a rare brain disorder.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star explained: “Naomi is a brave two-year-old battling a brain disorder in the hospital.

“She wished for a video from Maui, singing ‘You’re Welcome’. I’m a firm believer that positivity, light, and mana can impact lives profoundly, especially for children in adversity.

“Naomi, may this song bring a smile to your face, and know that Uncle Maui is here to sing ‘You’re Welcome’ whenever you need it.”