The Rock sings Disney Moana song for seriously ill two-year-old girl battling rare brain disorder
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared a heartwarming video of him performing ‘You’re Welcome’, a hit from the animated film Moana.
The former wrestler’s rendition was a special dedication to a two-year-old girl diagnosed with a rare brain disorder.
Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star explained: “Naomi is a brave two-year-old battling a brain disorder in the hospital.
“She wished for a video from Maui, singing ‘You’re Welcome’. I’m a firm believer that positivity, light, and mana can impact lives profoundly, especially for children in adversity.
“Naomi, may this song bring a smile to your face, and know that Uncle Maui is here to sing ‘You’re Welcome’ whenever you need it.”
