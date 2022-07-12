The Terminal List is 'as silly as it sounds'

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent says of the new Prime Video military thriller series The Terminal List that she ‘went into it with low expectations and it managed to undercut even those’.

The eight part series, starring Chris Pratt, follows a Navy SEAL back at home following a botched operation. After uncovering a conspiracy, he proceeds to make a list of targets to assassinate and begins to pick them off.

Annabel dismisses the show as ‘gratuitous’ with ‘no shades of grey’.