Timothée Chalamet referenced the conclusion of the long-running actors’ strike in his Saturday Night Monologue and promoted his new film by signing in the style of Willy Wonka.

Hollywood stars have been unable to talk about their work during the 118-day despite, but all that was forgotten as Chalamet took centre stage in New York.

“Come with me, and you’ll be in a world of shameless self-promotion - it’s OK, I can say…” the actor crooned, before turning to the camera to plug the Wonka premiere on 15 December.

He then name-dropped Martin Scorsese’s film Killers of the Flower Moon and his own sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two as he sang more lines.