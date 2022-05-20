Top Gun star Tom Cruise says he and Prince William have ‘a lot in common’

Tom Cruise has said he “greatly admires” the Queen and the royal family, adding that he has "lots in common" with Prince William.

The Hollywood icon was speaking at the London premiere of his new blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick, where he met up with the Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton on the red carpet.

“We have a lot in common, we both love England,” Cruise said of his relationship with William.

“The Duke and I, we're both aviators, we love flying.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.