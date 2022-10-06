Velma confirmed to be LGBT in new Scooby-Doo film

Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley has been confirmed as a member of the LGBT community.

Prime Video released a clip on Wednesday, 5 October, of Velma encountering her crush, Coco Diablo, in the franchise’s newest iteration Trick or Treat Scooby Doo!.

Fans have celebrated the clip on social media, though Velma’s sexuality was acknowledged in 2020 by James Gunn, who wrote the earlier live-action films.

“In 2001, Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” Mr Gunn tweeted.

