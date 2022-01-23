The Weeknd becomes most-listened-to artist on Spotify

The Weeknd is the most-listened-to artist after reaching 85.66 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

On Saturday (22 January) the artist broke the record previously set by Justin Bieber, just weeks after releasing his fifth studio album, ‘Dawn FM’.

Justin’s previous record was set with just under 84 million monthly listeners.

The 31-year-old singer launched the new album with the global livestream experience on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music App.

The title track features Jim Carrey playing a radio host, who vows “we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition”.