First glimpse of Wicked: For Good as trailer for smash-hit musical sequel released

Following the blockbuster performance of Wicked last year, Universal Pictures has released the trailer for the hit musical’s sequel - Wicked: For Good.

Directed by Jon M Chu, the sequel brings an emotional conclusion to the story of Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba’s (Cynthia Erivo), with the almost three minute long trailer showing the return of Elphaba after having dramatically gone into hiding at the end of the first film.

Now branded the Wicked Witch of the West and exiled deep within the Ozian forest, Elphaba relentlessly pursues her goal to expose the truth about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) that could shatter his powerful reign.