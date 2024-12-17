Zoe Ball fought back tears as Robbie Williams surprised the BBC Radio 2 presenter with a sweet message on the final week of her breakfast show.

The DJ, who will leave her breakfast slot at the end of the week, was joined by the singer for her show on Tuesday (17 December).

Williams told her: “I just want to say thank you for your services so far to the entertainment world, to BBC Radio 2, to all that have gone before you and who will come after you. But for you in particular, the transformative thing you do and the kindness you exude is important, and has been important and will be important to people’s lives, so congrats to you.”

Visibly emotional, the DJ told him: “Robbie, I love you to bits.”