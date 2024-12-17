Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:47
Zoe Ball fights back tears as Robbie Williams surprises Radio 2 presenter with sweet message
Zoe Ball fought back tears as Robbie Williams surprised the BBC Radio 2 presenter with a sweet message on the final week of her breakfast show.
The DJ, who will leave her breakfast slot at the end of the week, was joined by the singer for her show on Tuesday (17 December).
Williams told her: “I just want to say thank you for your services so far to the entertainment world, to BBC Radio 2, to all that have gone before you and who will come after you. But for you in particular, the transformative thing you do and the kindness you exude is important, and has been important and will be important to people’s lives, so congrats to you.”
Visibly emotional, the DJ told him: “Robbie, I love you to bits.”
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
01:27
Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring
07:54
The Travel Smart guide to southeast Asia
01:04
Why you should go back to school with BBC Three’s Boarders
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
07:27
Why Kentucky should be your next US destination choice
05:04
Enjoy the splendour of luxury holidays with TravelSmart
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
01:54
How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend
01:27
Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring
01:04
Why you should go back to school with BBC Three’s Boarders
01:32
Why a granny seeking revenge should be on your Christmas watchlist
01:44
The gritty BBC police drama you should be watching over Christmas
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:37
Trump makes drone sighting plea: ‘Something strange is going on’
00:34
Aftermath as Russian general Igor Kirillov killed in Moscow explosion
00:50
Defence expert warns of Russia retaliation after Igor Kirillov death
00:54
Journalist says his phone was hacked on trip to China with Theresa May
01:27
Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring
01:11
Arsenal v Monaco: Arteta predicts bigger and better for Saka
00:59
Ronaldo’s seven-word verdict on Saudi Arabia hosting World Cup
01:32
Watch: £185,000 supercar driver caught speeding at 130mph
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31