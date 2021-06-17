Wales captain Gareth Bale apologised to his team for his penalty miss as part of a jubilant post-match huddle after beating Turkey 2-0 in their Euro 2020 Group A match in Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Footage from Baku Olympic Stadium shows Bale delivering a rousing speech to the the team. At the end, he lifts both hands and says: “I’m sorry.”

Bale had blasted a penalty over the bar, but the skipper redeemed himself by teeing up Aaron Ramsey’s goal and Connor Roberts’ late second.