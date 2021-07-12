Some 60,000 fans at Wembley were left in agony when England lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final – and one of them was Prince George.

The seven-year-old was filmed at the stadium with his parents after Bukayo Saka’s decisive fifth spot-kick was saved - giving Italy the win. In the brief clip, Prince William can be seen comforting his dejected-looking son, with the Duchess of Cambridge at their side.

Earlier, the young royal had been seen looking jubilant as Luke Shaw gave England an early lead within the first two minutes.