The idea of a Chromebook might seem a little strange for your new laptop, but if you think about your computer usage, the devices that run on ChromeOS can be all you need. As usual, if you like any of the chromebooks featured, you can find them with the links below:

HP Chromebook C640

Chromebook 317

Asus Chromebook CX9

Asus Chromebook CX1

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Be sure to check out IndyBest for all the latest reviews and news on products and sign up for the newsletter.