A Japan Airlines plane sliced a hole through the tail of a Delta Air Lines aircraft while shocked passengers sat onboard, in a taxiway collision at Seattle airport on Wednesday (5 February).

According to a statement by Port of Seattle, the Japan Airlines 787-9 Dreamliner hit the parked Delta Boeing 737 while taxiing toward a maintenance hangar. No injured were reported amongst the 142 passengers or crew onboard the Delta flight.

A video posted to X by a Delta passenger shows the wing of the Japan Airlines aircraft shearing straight through the rudder of the 737, with the caption: “So, we were sitting on the tarmac at SeaTac and another plane ran into us, just casually sliced into our tail. Very scary.”