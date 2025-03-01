Brit Awards pay touching tribute to Liam Payne to ‘celebrate his legacy’

Liam Payne was honoured with a heartfelt tribute at the 2025 Brit Awards, four months after his death.

The One Direction singer died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Towards the end of the ceremony on Saturday (March 1), comedian Jack Whitehall introduced a sombre black-and-white montage of Payne's career.

“He achieved so much in the short time he was here, and was not only a gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul,” Whitehall said. “Tonight, we celebrate his legacy.”

Payne had strong ties to the Brit Awards, having attended as a solo artist and won seven awards with his band.