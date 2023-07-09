New AI robotic glove helps stroke patients relearn how to play the piano

A new AI robotic glove has been created to help stroke patients relearn how to play the piano.

The device is the first of its kind to be able to feel the difference between correct and incorrect versions of the same song.

For people who have suffered neurotrauma such as a stroke, everyday tasks can be extremely challenging when they suffer a drop in coordination and strength in one or both upper limbs.

Often other robotic devices are rigid in nature and can be problematic, especially for more complex tasks like playing a musical instrument.

The new device avoids these issues by combining a soft robotic hand exoskeleton and AI to improve hand dexterity.