Moose on the loose halts traffic as it ambles across Alaska road

A car pulled over captured the moment a moose halted traffic and calmly crossed a road in Anchorage, Alaska.

Motorist Brian Brettschneider filmed the laidback moose as it ambled in front of the traffic, forcing several cars to stop on Sunday, 28 January.

The moose was laid-back and unfazed as it crossed the road, stopping once it reached the other side.

Canada Parks recently warned people not to let moose lick their cars as they like the taste of road salt. The interaction can lead moose to “lose their fear of cars and people, leading to traffic accidents.”