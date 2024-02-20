Seventy coins extracted from rare white alligator’s stomach at Nebraska zoo

Seventy coins were discovered in a rare white alligator living at a zoo in the US.

Metal foreign objects were found inside the stomach of an “iconic resident”, 36-year-old leucistic alligator Thibodaux.

The pale-skinned reptile had to undergo surgery to remove the coins, which had been thrown into his enclosure at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska.

The zoo said the animal ate the metal between cleanings.

Thibodaux has recovered from the operation and the zoo has urged visitors not to throw coins into water.