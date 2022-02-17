Angry rhino traps conservationist in tree

Terrifying footage shows an angry black rhino trapping conservations in a tree with their feet barely centimetres away from the animal’s horn.

Tom Frew from Ranger Buck Safaris joined an operation to locate and collar white rhinos in South Africa in September 2021 when they received a call that a rare black bull was nearby.

Having sedated and collared the young bull, 26-year-old marketing manager Tom was forced to jump into a tiny tree nearby to evade the charging giant.

