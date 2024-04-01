The UK’s only blue raspberry farm is now open - but all is not what it seems

The UK’s only blue raspberry farm is opening its doors to the public.

FUNKIN Fruit Farm, the only farm to grow the rare fruit, will welcome fruit pickers for the first time on 1 April for the morning on their two-hectare farm in the English countryside.

It’s the only one in the world belonging to the GLUM (Growth Labour Under Melancholia) vegetation family, meaning they have a different growth cycle to traditional raspberries, and are instead known to thrive in colder, darker environments.

April Fools!