Two shipwrecks discovered off the Mediterranean coast have revealed a treasure trove of a rare Roman-era golden ring with an early Christian symbol for Jesus and hundreds of Roman and medieval silver coins.

Archaeologists of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced the discovery on Wednesday.

They found a Roman-era golden ring with an early Christian symbol for Jesus inscribed in its gemstone in one of the shipwrecks.

The green gemstone on the thick octagonal ring bears the figure of the “Good Shepherd” and shows a young shepherd boy in a tunic.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here