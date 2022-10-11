Robot says AI is ‘threat and opportunity’ during House of Lords address

Ai-Da, the first robot to address House of Lords, called artificial intelligence a “threat and an opportunity” while giving evidence at the Communications and Digital Committee this afternoon, 11 October.

The ultra-realistic robot, who is named after mathematician Ada Lovelace and can draw and paint using cameras in her eyes, spoke about the way AI may affect industries in the arts.

“There is no clear answer as to the impact on the wider field, as technology can be both a threat and an opportunity for artists creating art,” Ai-Da said.

