Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:32
Newborn twin monkeys cuddle mother at San Antonio Zoo
San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the birth of two critically endangered cotton-top tamarins.
The adorable twins can be seen snuggling into their mother, Rosamira, as they explored their surroundings.
In a Facebook post, the zoo said: “While we celebrate all births, some are even more meaningful to securing a future for wildlife due to their conservation status in the wild.”
Their arrival on 27 November is being described by the zoo as a “win for the species.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
05:33
Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions
02:55
Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world
12:01
Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin
03:10
War in Ukraine: Are Putin and Zelensky ready for peace talks?
00:32
Moment SpaceX launch Nasa's SWOT water-monitoring satellite
00:37
Pilot ejects as military jet crashes during failed vertical landing
01:28
Elon Musk clashes with journalists in Twitter Spaces before disabling audio service
00:29
Brazen thief stops 11-year-old girl in street and steals electric scooter
02:51
Drought emergency declared in southern California with potential to impact 19 million people
01:20
Rishi Sunak holds talks with Northern Ireland political leaders in first visit as prime minister
00:28
Asake crowd crush: Police ‘push woman down stairs’ amid chaos at Brixton Academy
01:02
‘We’re the ones serving a life sentence’: Family of Megan Newborough speak after killer jailed
02:51
Drought emergency declared in southern California with potential to impact 19 million people
00:56
Trump launches NFTs with bizarre claim he was better president than Lincoln and Washington
01:50
‘When is enough, enough?’: Sister of Uvalde massacre victim testifies to Congress
01:56
Moment Florida police officer collapses after 'fentanyl exposure'
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
05:33
Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions
07:58
The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions
07:54
Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
04:23
General Election Now: How can the UK force a vote? | You Ask The Questions
03:45
The Tory Party Conference and the state of politics today | You Ask The Questions
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
05:47
The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground
05:33
Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions
01:27
Fifa chief Gianni Infantino confirms expanded 32-team Club World Cup from 2025
01:17
Boris Becker’s ‘personal’ pre-jail interviews to air in Apple TV+ documentary
02:19
Morocco fans in Gaza heartbroken as France crush World Cup dreams
01:09
World Cup: France battle past Morocco to set up thrilling final against Argentina
00:28
World Cup: Kylian Mbappe runs to crowd to apologise for hitting fan with wayward shot
01:30
Lionel Messi confirms Qatar final will be his final World Cup match
00:41
Grant Wahl: US football journalist’s cause of death revealed
00:35
Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes
02:57
Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar
00:45
Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow march
00:43
Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
00:56
Martin Lewis and LadBaby rework Christmas song to fundraise for food banks
00:29
Tom Parker’s widow insists late husband would be ‘happy’ for her if she found love again
12:01
Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin
01:00
Will Smith recalls impactful moment he got stuck in chains shooting Emancipation
01:18
Margot Robbie describes live-action Barbie film as 'everything you've ever dreamed of'
01:31
Henry Cavill dropped as Superman after publicly confirming return to role
01:50
Killer Vacation: Jason Momoa and John Cena to star in upcoming action-comedy film
00:27
Jay Leno details terrifying garage fire that left face severely burned: ‘Suddenly, boom’
12:01
Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin
03:27
Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’
02:16
Each episode of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’ | Binge or Bin
11:01
Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:25
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13