Newborn twin monkeys cuddle mother at San Antonio Zoo

San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the birth of two critically endangered cotton-top tamarins.

The adorable twins can be seen snuggling into their mother, Rosamira, as they explored their surroundings.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said: “While we celebrate all births, some are even more meaningful to securing a future for wildlife due to their conservation status in the wild.”

Their arrival on 27 November is being described by the zoo as a “win for the species.”

