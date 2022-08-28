A bald eagle has surprised the airport security officers after showing up and spreading its wings at the checkpoint.

Passengers at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina spotted the animal trying to fly away from its handler’s arm while in the security line on Thursday 25 August.

TSA Southeast, who shared the video of the majestic eagle, confirmed the bird name is Clark and it’s part of the World Bird Sanctuary.

