‘I’m a bartender - I would never order these drinks’

A bartender has warned against ordering particular types of drink on a night out, warning people to avoid "nasty" beverages.

Daniel Yeom, manager of Santa Monica-based Esters Wine Shop & Bar, told HuffPost why he steers clear of beer on tap or a glass of wine while out drinking.

Draft systems can be "really nasty," he explained, with a potential to be full of "fruit flies and gunk."

He advised patrons to stick to other drinks, such as a gin and tonic or a whisky.