Surreal moment BBC presenter interviews Canadian minister with same name as her

This is the surreal moment a BBC presenter interviewed a politician with the same name as her.

BBC Radio 4 host Anita Anand chatted to Canadian defence minister Anita Anand on her visit to London for the station's PM programme, with the full interview released on Friday night (30 June).

As they chatted, the pair compared their experiences of being mistaken for one another.

"At least weekly someone will confuse us. I will walk into a speaking engagement and I will see your picture on the screen before I speak," the minister told the presenter.