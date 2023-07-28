Ozzy, a giant bull named after Ozzy Osbourne, has gone on display at Birmingham New Street Station.

Unveiled by the singer’s wife Sharon Osbourne on Wednesday (26 July), the 10ft-tall beast featured at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the city.

It was designed as a homage to the city’s contribution to the Industrial Revolution.

“For Ozzy, to be born and bred here and having spent so much time in this station because he didn’t have a car so he was everywhere from New Street,” Sharon said.