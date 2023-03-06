Boston Dynamics robots and Paris Fashion Week models share runway

One Paris Fashion Week show took on a cutting-edge twist by sending out Boston Dynamics robots to join models on the runway.

Models, including Kate Moss’s daughter Lila, were accompanied by five canine-inspired robots at the Coperni show.

It marks the first-ever fashion show where robots were the main stars of the event, and not the flesh and blood women and men.

Boston Dynamics is an American engineering and robotics design company set up as a spin-off of MIT.

