‘I have two sets of DNA - here is how I could frame my brother at a crime scene’

A woman with two sets of DNA in her body says she could frame her brother by leaving blood he donated to her at a crime scene.

Ananya Bashyam, 24, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia - a type of blood cancer - in October 2021.

Her brother Chaitanya, 21, saved her life by donating bone marrow in July 2023.

This means Ananya now has two sets of DNA – the blood of her brother and the rest of the DNA that is hers.

“If I left skin or hair at a crime scene it would come as mine. If I left my blood – I could frame my brother,” she joked.

“He has actually saved my life.”