Moment screw shatters car windscreen after falling from a flyover

This is the moment a screw smashed a car’s windscreen after falling from a flyover in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dashcam footage shows the object crashing down onto the vehicle, cracking the glass, while driver Kanyarat Ratpraset was driving to work on the Borommaratchachonnani road on 17 March.

The object bounced onto the car bonnet before rolling onto the road, leaving behind a large web of cracks on the windshield.

Ratpraset said the object was a “thumb-sized screw.”

“I was very shocked at the time, but I tried to stay calm,” she added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.