The toilet-trained cat with impeccable bathroom etiquette

Many owners treat their pets like furry children, but this French owner has taken pet humanisation to the next level.

Leo is a toilet-trained cat with impeccable bathroom etiquette, thanks to his owner defying conventional pet training norms.

The nine-year-old cat took centre stage on 30 December 2023 when showcasing his unique of using a human toilet at home in Auvergne Rhone Alpes, France.

The most impressive part comes after he finishes, in which the appears to pat down the toilet seat with his paw and clean it.