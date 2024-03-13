The going was good for the Queen, who enjoyed a family day out at the races as punters packed the stands for the Cheltenham festival on Wednesday 13 March.

Camilla, who is a keen horse racing fan, joined her children and other close relatives at the biggest week in the jump racing calendar.

Known to love a flutter on the horses, the Queen took her place in the royal box after arriving at the Cheltenham racecourse and walking past racegoers who stopped to watch her pass.

Zara and Mike Tindall were already in the exclusive spot overlooking the course, as were the Queen’s son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes.

Also among the guests in the royal box were Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank.