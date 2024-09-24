Independent TV
‘Old Dry Keith’: British man makes ‘bland sandwiches’ in Chinese social media video
Social media users in China are mourning the death of “Old Dry Keith” — a middle-aged British man who became an unlikely sensation thanks to his sandwiches.
Keith Brown rose to fame through videos posted by his wife, “Jane” Zhang Jian, a native of northeast China.
The videos featured him cutting whole-wheat bread as he made a number of “dry” sandwiches.
Liked by millions of people across social media, these meals became known as “dry lunch” and Keith himself as the “dry old uncle.”
Keith was a retired petroleum engineer who was also a New Zealand citizen. He was diagnosed with bone cancer this summer, two years after becoming an internet celebrity with more than a million followers.
He died earlier this month.
