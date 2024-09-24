Jump to content
01:50

Oliver Browning | Tuesday 24 September 2024 09:39 BST

Social media users in China are mourning the death of “Old Dry Keith” — a middle-aged British man who became an unlikely sensation thanks to his sandwiches.

Keith Brown rose to fame through videos posted by his wife, “Jane” Zhang Jian, a native of northeast China.

The videos featured him cutting whole-wheat bread as he made a number of “dry” sandwiches.

Liked by millions of people across social media, these meals became known as “dry lunch” and Keith himself as the “dry old uncle.”

Keith was a retired petroleum engineer who was also a New Zealand citizen. He was diagnosed with bone cancer this summer, two years after becoming an internet celebrity with more than a million followers.

He died earlier this month.

The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

01:31

The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

Paralympic Judo champions on how to win medals and remain disciplined

05:24

Paralympic Judo champions on how to win medals and remain disciplined

The Tony Blair interview with Geordie Greig

39:41

The Tony Blair interview with Geordie Greig

What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?

01:00:25

What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?

