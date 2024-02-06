Moment woman shovelling show buried under avalanche from roof

Watch the moment a woman who was shovelling snow in her garden was buried under an avalanche that fell from the roof.

Surveillance camera footage from the home of Ms Xu, in the city of Changde, southern China’s Hunan province, showed her clearing snow on 4 February.

As she worked in the yard, she was buried under a mass of snow that unexpectedly fell from the roof.

Her relatives rushed to get her back on her feet after she was knocked to the floor.

Ms Xu told local media that she felt pain in her lower back and spine from the fall, but was grateful she didn’t suffer any serious injuries.