Huge wild yak chases car as frantic driver tries to escape attack

A large wild yak chased a car as the frantic driver reversed away to escape the attack.

The shaggy-haired bovine had been grazing on the roadside when it saw passers-by gawping at it from inside their vehicle as they drove through Shuanghu County in Tibet on 17 September.

Footage shows the agitated animal charging at the locals, with the driver hitting the reverse pedal as quickly as he could while the approaching beast ran after them.

When they had picked up enough speed, the yak was seen turning back to resume grazing.

“The yak was angry because we went into its area. I didn’t want to risk it getting too close to the car,” the shocked driver said.